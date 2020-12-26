Ayo Dosunmu’s 30 points lifts No. 18 Illinois over Indiana, 69-60

The 18th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini outlasted the Indiana Hoosiers, 69-60, behind a 30-point and five-assist performance from Ayo Dosunmu, as he knocked down four threes. Hoosiers' sophomore Armann Franklin helped pace Indiana with 23 points including five three pointers. Kofi Cockburn added a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds as his Fighting Illini improved to 7-3 on the season.