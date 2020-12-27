Packers vs. Titans odds, line, spread: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 118-76 roll
Sunday, 27 December 2020 (
20 minutes ago) SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Titans vs. Packers game 10,000 times
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Browns vs. Giants odds, line, spread: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 118-76 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Giants vs. Browns game 10,000 times
CBS Sports
1 week ago
Steelers vs. Bengals odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 118-76 roll
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Monday's Bengals vs. Steelers game 10,000 times
CBS Sports
6 days ago
Sunday Night Football odds, line, spread: Giants vs. Browns picks, predictions from NFL expert who's 41-23
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns
CBS Sports
6 days ago