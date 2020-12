Juan Macias Montiel dispatches James Kirkland in less than two minutes Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Juan Macias Montiel made quick work of James Kirkland on Saturday's PBC on FOX fight, scoring a first-round knockout. Check out the full highlights from the match. 👓 View full article

