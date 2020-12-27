EPL: Just can't get it right!
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Leicester and Manchester United missed the chance to put pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League as the battle between second and third ended 2-2 at the King Power on Saturday.
Slow starts had been a feature for United on the road this season as they had won their previous six away league games despite conceding...
Leicester and Manchester United missed the chance to put pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League as the battle between second and third ended 2-2 at the King Power on Saturday.
Slow starts had been a feature for United on the road this season as they had won their previous six away league games despite conceding...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources