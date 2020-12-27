EPL: Just can't get it right!

We're looking forward to welcoming Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus back: Guardiola



Manchester City were without Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker for the Boxing Dayvisit of Newcastle in the Premier League. Both players have returned positiveCovid-19 tests since featuring in the midweek.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 1 hour ago

Frank Lampard happy to see Tammy Abraham back in the goals



Frank Lampard was pleased to see Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham get his rewardwith a late brace in the 3-0 win over West Ham on Monday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 5 days ago