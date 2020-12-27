Global  
 

Australian golf great Greg Norman hospitalised with COVID-19

Mid-Day Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman shared photos on social media suggesting he has been hospitalised with COVID-19. The Australian, 65, posted a video on Instagram on Thursday night saying he was experiencing coronavirus symptoms, then posted photos on Friday showing himself in a hospital bed. "This sums it all up," he wrote. "My...
Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian golf legend Greg Norman reveals infection

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian golf legend Greg Norman reveals infection Greg Norman's Christmas was ruined after contracting Covid-19.The Australian golf legend, who lives in America, uploaded an emotional message on Instagram about...
New Zealand Herald

News24.com | Australian golf legend Greg Norman hospitalized with Covid-19

 Australian golf champion Greg Norman said Friday he has been hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms, posting an Instagram photo of himself in a hospital bed.
News24

Greg Norman 'exhibiting mild symptoms' of COVID-19

 Australian golfing great Greg Norman appears to have been struck down by COVID-19 on Christmas Day, just over a week after he hosted a golf tournament in...
The Age