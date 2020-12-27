Australian golf great Greg Norman hospitalised with COVID-19
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman shared photos on social media suggesting he has been hospitalised with COVID-19. The Australian, 65, posted a video on Instagram on Thursday night saying he was experiencing coronavirus symptoms, then posted photos on Friday showing himself in a hospital bed. "This sums it all up," he wrote. "My...
