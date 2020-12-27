Fabinho issues Liverpool FC rallying cry as Reds eye second title

Global  
 

The Sport Review Sunday, 27 December 2020
Fabinho believes that a second Premier League title would help to establish this Liverpool FC’s team’s place in football history. The Reds are looking to defend their top-flight crown this season as they bid to make it two successive title triumphs under Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool FC were by far the standout performers in the Premier […]
