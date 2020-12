Raul Jimenez to miss Wolves vs Tottenham with Leander Dendoncker doubtful Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tottenham face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday evening, and Nuno Espirito Santo won't have too many injury problems to contend with ahead of kick-off Tottenham face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday evening, and Nuno Espirito Santo won't have too many injury problems to contend with ahead of kick-off 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like