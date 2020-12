Harden scores 44 in loss, grades debut 'all right' Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Houston Rockets star James Harden reminded people why he's a perennial MVP candidate, posting 44 points and 17 assists in Saturday's 128-126 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. 👓 View full article

