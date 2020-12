Conor McGregor told to 'hide' on Fight Island due to Khabib Nurmagomedov spat Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

UFC stars Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are big rivals with their 2018 clash ending in a brawl inside the Octagon with Khamzat Chimaev still seemingly after revenge UFC stars Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are big rivals with their 2018 clash ending in a brawl inside the Octagon with Khamzat Chimaev still seemingly after revenge 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like