Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gary Neville sends Man United transfer warning to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The Sport Review Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Gary Neville has advised Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be careful about signing new players in the January transfer window. The Red Devils are in the top four following a promising finish to 2020 after a number of highs and lows throughout the calendar year for the 20-time English champions. Manchester United are […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ole praises Rashford after PL goal milestone [Video]

Ole praises Rashford after PL goal milestone

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Marcus Rashford after the Manchester United forward scored his 50th Premier League goal for the club in the 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:23Published
Ole: Players are disappointed with draw [Video]

Ole: Players are disappointed with draw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United players are despondent following their 2-2 draw with Leicester, believing his side had enough chances to win the game.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:58Published
Sojskjaer: Manchester United 'in a good place' after Everton win [Video]

Sojskjaer: Manchester United 'in a good place' after Everton win

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side is "in a goodplace" headed into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Late goals from EdinsonCavani and Anthony Martial sealed the deal for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Gary Neville's transfer advice sums up Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man Utd dilemma

Gary Neville's transfer advice sums up Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man Utd dilemma Manchester United are four points off the top of the Premier League after drawing with Leicester, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decisions to make ahead of the...
Daily Star

Gary Neville hails Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man Utd 'masterstroke' against Leeds

Gary Neville hails Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man Utd 'masterstroke' against Leeds Manchester United blitzed their way past rivals Leeds United in their Premier League showdown at Old Trafford, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to play...
Daily Star

Solskjaer: Man Utd do not talk about title challenge

 Manchester United’s squad are not discussing a Premier League title challenge despite their dramatic upturn in form, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Wins...
SoccerNews.com