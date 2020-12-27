Gary Neville sends Man United transfer warning to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Gary Neville has advised Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be careful about signing new players in the January transfer window. The Red Devils are in the top four following a promising finish to 2020 after a number of highs and lows throughout the calendar year for the 20-time English champions. Manchester United are […]
