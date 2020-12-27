Global  
 

IND vs AUS: Ton-up Ajinkya Rahane takes India to 277-5 at stumps on day 2

Mid-Day Sunday, 27 December 2020
Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane scored a fine century as India reached 277 for five against Australia before rain forced an early stumps on the second day of the second Test here on Sunday.

Rahane showed great determination as he made an unbeaten 200-ball 104, studded with 12 hits to the fence. Rahane (104) and Ravindra Jadeja...
News video: Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy

Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy 04:57

 India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he would rather focus on his team than worrying about Australia's "mind games" ahead of the 'Boxing Day' Test starting here on Saturday. "Australians are very good at playing mind games and I will let them do that. We are focussing on ourselves,...

Test cricket at its best: Virat Kohli praises Ajinkya Rahane's 'top knock' against Australia

 Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja put on an unbeaten stand of 104 runs for the sixth wicket as they guided India to 82 runs lead at stumps on Day two of the...
DNA

Ind vs Aus: Rahane's captaincy, bowlers' show get Australia out for 195; India 36/1 on Day 1

 Jasprit Bumrah's menace was matched by Ravichandran Ashwin's guile as an inspired India led by Ajinkya Rahane shot out Australia for a sub-par 195 to dominate...
Mid-Day