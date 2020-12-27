IND vs AUS: Ton-up Ajinkya Rahane takes India to 277-5 at stumps on day 2
Sunday, 27 December 2020 () Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane scored a fine century as India reached 277 for five against Australia before rain forced an early stumps on the second day of the second Test here on Sunday.
Rahane showed great determination as he made an unbeaten 200-ball 104, studded with 12 hits to the fence. Rahane (104) and Ravindra Jadeja...
