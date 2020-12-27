Building machines, Chelsea beware - Aston Villa look relentless
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Aston Villa 3 Crystal Palace 0 analysis - Here's what Ashley Preece picked out from another resounding victory in the Premier League with Bertrand Traore, Kortney Hause and Anwar El Ghazi all scoring.
