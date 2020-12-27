Global  
 

MS Dhoni picked as captain of ICC's T20I Team of the Decade

Mid-Day Sunday, 27 December 2020
Former India skipper MS Dhoni was named the captain of Men's ICC T20I Team of the Decade. The team also includes current India captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

In the team, David Warner has been chosen to open alongside Rohit while former South Africa cricketer AB De Villiers is picked as a middle-order...
