Scott Russell is joined by Catriona Le May Doan, Karl Subban and Stephanie Dixon to chat about the challenges and opportunities that have come with children now having to participate in contactless sport. This is the first panel in a five-part series of discussions on the state of sport in Canada.Full Article
Reimagining sport in a COVID-19 world
