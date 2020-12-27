Brock Lesnar shows off new look ahead of rumoured WWE return with huge WrestleMania 37 match vs Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee in the works
Sunday, 27 December 2020 () Brock Lesnar has revealed a new look during his WWE hiatus. The Beast has not been seen since losing his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in April. Lesnar, 43, has no social media presence and is perceived as an introvert by some, despite being one of wrestling’s biggest stars. So it was […]
