Washington considered releasing QB Dwayne Haskins after strip club photos -- Peter Schrager
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Peter Schrager joins FOX NFL Kickoff to discuss the NFC East. He talks Dwayne Haskins and the Washington Football team, and gives an update on New York Giants Daniel Jones and Blake Martinez.
Peter Schrager joins FOX NFL Kickoff to discuss the NFC East. He talks Dwayne Haskins and the Washington Football team, and gives an update on New York Giants Daniel Jones and Blake Martinez.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources