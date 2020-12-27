Global  
 

Alan Shearer gushes about Aston Villa's star striker Ollie Watkins

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Alan Shearer gushes about Aston Villa's star striker Ollie WatkinsAston Villa extended their unbeaten run to four games at Villa Park on Boxing Day - and only needed ten men to defeat Crystal Palace, thanks in part to a superb effort from this player.
News video: Smith lauds Watkins after 10-man Villa win

Smith lauds Watkins after 10-man Villa win 00:43

 Dean Smith highlighted the performance of Ollie Watkins in leading the line for 10-man Aston Villa in their 3-0 win against Crystal Palace.

