Washington considered releasing QB Dwayne Haskins after strip club photos -- Peter Schrager

FOX Sports Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Washington considered releasing QB Dwayne Haskins after strip club photos -- Peter SchragerPeter Schrager joins FOX NFL Kickoff to discuss the NFC East. He talks Dwayne Haskins and the Washington Football team, and gives an update on New York Giants Daniel Jones and Blake Martinez.
