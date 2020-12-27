West Ham United 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: David Moyes praises West Ham's 'resilience'

BBC Sport

West Ham United manager David Moyes praises his teams "resilience" after he describes their first-half performance as "poor" in a 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at the London stadium.

