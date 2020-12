Urban Meyer, Jim Harbaugh drawing NFL interest, have been contacted — Jay Glazer Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reports that college coaches Urban Meyer, Jim Harbaugh, Pat Fitzgerald and others have drawn interest as potential head coaching candidates by NFL teams. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reports that college coaches Urban Meyer, Jim Harbaugh, Pat Fitzgerald and others have drawn interest as potential head coaching candidates by NFL teams. 👓 View full article

