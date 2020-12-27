Global  
 

Liverpool 1-1 West Brom: Ajayi stuns Anfield as Allardyce makes his point

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Semi Ajayi claimed another valuable point for West Brom in their survival fight as his 82nd-minute header snatched a 1-1 draw against Liverpool.  The centre-back’s deflected shot – later credited as a Ruben Dias own goal – helped Albion to earn a share of the spoils at Manchester City earlier this month and his looping effort came […]
News video: Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom 01:03

 An in-depth look at the head to head stats behind league leaders Liverpool andWest Brom.

