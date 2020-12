Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Andy Robertson complained “slack” Liverpool did not deserve more than a point from their Premier League stalemate with West Brom. Liverpool went ahead in the first half on Sunday through Sadio Mane but were unable to secure the points with a second goal before Semi Ajayi equalised for the Baggies eight minutes from time, earning a 1-1 draw. Jurgen […]