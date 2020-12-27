Patrick Mahomes targeted as wide receiver on Chiefs trick play that turns disastrous
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The Kansas City Chiefs went to their bag of tricks on fourth and one as an end-around went to Sammy Watkins who threw deep to Patrick Mahomes, but the pass was intercepted in coverage.
