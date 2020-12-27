Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Roger Federer to miss Australian Open, agent says

CBC.ca Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Roger Federer is withdrawing from the Australian Open while he continues preparing to return to action after two operations on his right knee, his agent told The Associated Press on Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Roger Federer's tennis future in doubt after shocking speech [Video]

Roger Federer's tennis future in doubt after shocking speech

Only days earlier, he tweeted a video for the APT Tour, with the comment "Excited for what's to come"

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Federer to miss 2021 Australian Open, agent says

 Roger Federer is withdrawing from the Australian Open while he continues preparing his return to action after two operations on his right knee, his agent told...
ESPN

Roger Federer on course for Australian Open: Organiser

 All the world's top players, including 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, are expected to be in Melbourne for the coronavirus-disrupted Australian Open,...
Mid-Day

Roger Federer, Serena Williams among entries for Australian Open

Roger Federer, Serena Williams among entries for Australian Open MELBOURNE - Roger Federer and Serena Williams were among the entries announced Thursday for the coronavirus-disrupted Australian Open, with tournament director...
WorldNews