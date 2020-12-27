Roger Federer to miss Australian Open, agent says
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Roger Federer is withdrawing from the Australian Open while he continues preparing to return to action after two operations on his right knee, his agent told The Associated Press on Sunday.
