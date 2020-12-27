Global  
 

Tennis: Roger Federer to miss 2021 Australian Open

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Tennis: Roger Federer to miss 2021 Australian OpenRoger Federer is withdrawing from the Australian Open while he continues preparing to return to action after two operations on his right knee and a tour absence that will have lasted longer than a year, his agent told The Associated...
