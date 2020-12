You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys' upset win over the Vikings in WK 11 | UNDISPUTED



The Dallas Cowboys rode Ezekiel Elliott to their third win of the season against the Minnesota Vikings on the road yesterday. Zeke had his first 100-yard game of the season and Andy Dalton threw 3.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:31 Published on November 23, 2020 Still alive? Here’s how Troy Aikman believes the 2-7 Cowboys should view NFC East race



SportsPulse: At 2-7 most teams would be playing out the string. For the Cowboys they're in the thick of a division race. Jori Epstein connected with Troy Aikman to gets his perspective on how the.. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 03:28 Published on November 18, 2020 Skip Bayless: Cowboys have 'no chance' at beating Steelers without Andy Dalton | UNDISPUTED



It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will have to go another week without Andy Dalton under center. Dalton was placed on the Covid-19 list yesterday making him unavailable for their game Sunday against the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:56 Published on November 4, 2020