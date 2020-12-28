Global  
 

Seahawks defense is good enough to help them win the NFC — Troy Aikman

FOX Sports Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Seahawks defense is good enough to help them win the NFC — Troy AikmanFOX's Troy Aikman said unequivocally that the Seattle Seahawks defense is good enough to hang with the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers in the NFC as a contender to represent the conference in the Super Bowl.
