Seahawks defense is good enough to help them win the NFC — Troy Aikman
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
FOX's Troy Aikman said unequivocally that the Seattle Seahawks defense is good enough to hang with the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers in the NFC as a contender to represent the conference in the Super Bowl.
