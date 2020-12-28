Global  
 

NFL Week 16 recap: Cowboys still alive, Browns on thin ice, Jags get No. 1 pick, & more

FOX Sports Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
NFL Week 16 recap: Cowboys still alive, Browns on thin ice, Jags get No. 1 pick, & moreThe NFC and AFC playoff pictures both majorly heated up on Sunday as the Cleveland Browns suffered a devastating loss to the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys stayed alive in the NFC East race with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. With their loss, the Jacksonville Jaguars locked up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and with it, likely star QB Trevor Lawrence. All that and more in the FOX NFL Sunday Week 16 NFL recap.
