Senators acquire Coburn, Paquette, draft pick from Lightning Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Braydon Coburn, forward Cedric Paquette and a 2022 second-round draft pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Marian Gaborik and goaltender Anders Nilsson. 👓 View full article

