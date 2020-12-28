2nd Test: Absolutely top knock from Jinks, says Virat Kohli
Monday, 28 December 2020 () Virat Kohli was all praise for Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday after the latter's 12th Test century put India in a commanding position in the second Test against Australia here. Rahane ended the second day of the Boxing Day Test on 104 off 200 balls, helping India take a lead of 82 runs.
India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he would rather focus on his team than worrying about Australia's "mind games" ahead of the 'Boxing Day' Test starting here on Saturday. "Australians are very good at playing mind games and I will let them do that. We are focussing on ourselves,...
