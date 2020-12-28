Mourinho concerned about Spurs´ inability to finish games off Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Jose Mourinho is concerned by Tottenham’s inability to see games out after they once again lost points in the latter stages of a Premier League match following their 1-1 draw with Wolves. Spurs were 1-0 up at Wolves on Sunday inside the first minute thanks to Tanguy Ndombele, but they only managed to muster another […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jose Mourinho hails Son Heung-min and Harry Kane after star pair see off Arsenal



Jose Mourinho branded Harry Kane and Son Heung-min “world class” after theirlethal partnership fired Tottenham back to the top of the Premier League witha 2-0 north London derby win over Arsenal... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 3 weeks ago

