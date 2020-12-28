Global  
 

Mourinho concerned about Spurs´ inability to finish games off

SoccerNews.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho is concerned by Tottenham’s inability to see games out after they once again lost points in the latter stages of a Premier League match following their 1-1 draw with Wolves. Spurs were 1-0 up at Wolves on Sunday inside the first minute thanks to Tanguy Ndombele, but they only managed to muster another […]
