2nd Test: India all out for 326, take 131-run lead in first innings

Monday, 28 December 2020
India were all out for 326, with a lead of 131 runs, in their first innings after the first session of play during the third day of the second Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India, resuming at 277/5, found the going tough against a barrage of short deliveries. Ajinkya Rahane was run out for 112,...
