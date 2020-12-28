Liverpool fans fume as West Brom eave Anfield with a point

Klopp: Our fault West Brom deserved draw



Jurgen Klopp believes West Brom were deserving of their draw at Anfield but says his Liverpool players were at fault for not creating enough to win the game. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:08 Published 9 hours ago

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom



An in-depth look at the head to head stats behind league leaders Liverpool andWest Brom. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 2 days ago