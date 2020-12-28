Global  
 

Dinesh Karthik gets candid for wife Dipika Pallikal in latest Instagram photo

Mid-Day Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
India cricketer Dinesh Karthik's squash player wife Dipika Pallikal turned a photographer for her hubby.

On Sunday, Karthik Instagrammed this picture on Sunday for his one million followers. He captioned it: "When @dipikapallikal asks you to pose for a candid. #SundayVibes."
