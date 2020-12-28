Global  
 

Liverpool FC keeping tabs on 19-year-old Arsenal striker – report

The Sport Review Monday, 28 December 2020
Liverpool FC are keeping a close eye on Folarin Balogun’s situation at Arsenal ahead of a potential swoop to sign the teenager in the summer, according to a report in England. The Athletic, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the defeneding Premier League champions are amongst the suitors ahead of Balogun becoming a […]
