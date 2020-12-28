Liverpool FC keeping tabs on 19-year-old Arsenal striker – report Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Liverpool FC are keeping a close eye on Folarin Balogun’s situation at Arsenal ahead of a potential swoop to sign the teenager in the summer, according to a report in England. The Athletic, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the defeneding Premier League champions are amongst the suitors ahead of Balogun becoming a […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League round-up: Spurs down Arsenal, Liverpool thrash Wolves as fans return



A round-up of the latest set of Premier League fixtures at Tottenham top of atight table after beating London rivals Arsenal. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01 Published 3 weeks ago

