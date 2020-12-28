Australian Open wild card for Andy Murray
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Former world number one Andy Murray has been handed a wild card for February's delayed Australian Open, pushed back three weeks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Murray, 33, is a five-time runner-up in Melbourne but feared his last match at the tournament in 2019 would mark the end of his career due to chronic hip...
Former world number one Andy Murray has been handed a wild card for February's delayed Australian Open, pushed back three weeks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Murray, 33, is a five-time runner-up in Melbourne but feared his last match at the tournament in 2019 would mark the end of his career due to chronic hip...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources