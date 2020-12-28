Global  
 

Australian Open wild card for Andy Murray

Mid-Day Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Former world number one Andy Murray has been handed a wild card for February's delayed Australian Open, pushed back three weeks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Murray, 33, is a five-time runner-up in Melbourne but feared his last match at the tournament in 2019 would mark the end of his career due to chronic hip...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Murray awarded wildcard for Australian Open

Murray awarded wildcard for Australian Open 02:12

 Five-times finalist Andy Murray is awarded a wild card for the Australian Open, two years after he thought what might have been his last match there.

