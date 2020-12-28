Global  
 

Leeds United could sign 27-year-old if West Brom continue to struggle – report

The Sport Review Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Leeds United could make a swoop for West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone if the Baggies continue to face relegation from the Premier League this season, according to a report in England. The Sun is reporting that Leeds United are interested in the English shot-stopper following his impressive performances for the Baggies in the 2020-21 […]
