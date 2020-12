You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Schumacher Jnr eyes prestigious F2 title



Mick Schumacher is closing in on winning his first Formula 2 world title and a potential spot in F1 next season. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:01 Published on November 24, 2020 In numbers: How Lewis Hamilton compares to Michael Schumacher



Lewis Hamilton has emulated Michael Schumacher by winning his seventh worldchampionship. Here, we run the rule over the sport’s two most successfuldrivers. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published on November 15, 2020

Related news from verified sources Schumacher defends Hamilton after 90 percent jibe Dec.22 - Mick Schumacher has defended Lewis Hamilton, after Max Verstappen said recently that "90 percent" of all F1 drivers could win in the dominant Mercedes....

F1-Fansite 6 days ago