Tottenham ‘need an Aaron Lennon’ and had a better side in 2009 but Jose Mourinho has brainwashed the team to think they can win a trophy, says Jamie O’Hara
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Jamie O’Hara thinks the Tottenham team of 2009 was better than the current squad and claims Jose Mourinho ‘needs an Aaron Lennon’ to get his side firing in attack. Spurs may have finished eighth in the Premier League that season but O’Hara thinks they were stronger on paper than Mourinho’s crop. They also reached the […]
