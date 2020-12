You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Arsenal earmark former Chelsea man Tariq Lamptey as Bellerin replacement Arsenal are set to face a battle to keep hold of defender Hector Bellerin amid reported interest from Spanish giants Barcelona, but the Gunners have a plan

Football.london 1 day ago



Arsenal fans demand Lamptey transfer with Arteta keen on Brighton star Arsenal have been linked with a move for Tariq Lamptey as Mikel Arteta looks to replace Hector Bellerin in the transfer window and fans are prepared to get...

Daily Star 2 days ago