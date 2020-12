Western United 0-0 Adelaide United: A-League curtain-raiser ends in stalemate Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

The new A-League season began with a goalless draw between Western United and Adelaide United on Monday. An even contest of few clear-cut chances at GMHBA Stadium means Carl Veart’s Adelaide have now failed to win their opening game of a season six times in a row. There were nine yellow cards and just two second-half […] 👓 View full article

