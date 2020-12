NZ vs PAK 1st Test: Skipper Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf help Pakistan avoid follow-on after Kiwi pacers run riot Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

The duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf shared a 100-run partnership before New Zealand came back to dismiss Pakistan on 239 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like