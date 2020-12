What Will Be the Patriots Plan for QB Moving Forward?



Despite replacing him with Jarrett Stidham in the New England Patriots loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, Pats coach Bill Belichick insisted that Cam Newton remains the team's quarterback Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 03:15 Published 2 weeks ago

49ers Host Bills in Arizona: Monday Night Football Amid COVID-19



Katie Johnston talks with CBSN Local sports expert Mike Cugno about tonight’s 49ers vs Bills game, which will be in Arizona due to the COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:09 Published 3 weeks ago