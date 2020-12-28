Watch all ten Premier League games on Prime Video this week for free including Man United v Wolves and Newcastle v Liverpool

Global  
 

More Premier League fixtures will broadcast on Prime Video this week including Everton v Manchester City, Manchester United v Wolves and Newcastle v Liverpool. Amazon have agreed another mega-money deal with the Premier League this season and will be showing 20 live games, spread over two rounds of fixtures. They broadcast a full gameweek in […]
News video: Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom 01:03

 An in-depth look at the head to head stats behind league leaders Liverpool andWest Brom.

