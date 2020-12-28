Global  
 

Everton vs Man City POSTPONED as visitors suffer COVID outbreak with numerous players testing positive

talkSPORT Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Tonight’s Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City has been postponed. Due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Man City camp, the game has been called off and will be rescheduled for a later date. Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker were among the players or staff who tested positive before the 2-0 victory over […]
