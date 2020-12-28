Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Rodgers just 'kicked in the door' on Patrick Mahomes for MVP | UNDISPUTED
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers clicked on all cylinders last night in their 40-14 win over the Tennessee Titans. Rodgers finished the game on an efficient 21 of 25 passes with 231 yards, 4 touchdowns and a rare interception. Rodgers now has 6 more touchdowns and 1 fewer interception than Patrick Mahomes on the season. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the MVP race between Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.
