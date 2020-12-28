Skip Bayless breaks down Cowboys' win over Eagles & chances of winning the NFC East | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

FOX Sports Monday, 28 December 2020
Skip Bayless breaks down Cowboys' win over Eagles & chances of winning the NFC East | UNDISPUTEDWe’ve got to get started in the NFC East where things are very much alive. Washington couldn’t pull out a win over Carolina, and the Dallas Cowboys came back from down 14-3 to win 37-17 over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys defense showed up again forcing 3 turnovers, and Zeke had over 100 yards on the ground. Dallas still has a path to winning the division next week. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the Cowboys' chances of winning the NFC East.
