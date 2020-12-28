Skip Bayless breaks down Cowboys' win over Eagles & chances of winning the NFC East | UNDISPUTED

'Confident' Cowboys know they have outside shot of winning NFC East



What I'm Hearing: Jori Epstein caught up with Mike McCarthy and Tony Pollard after the Cowboys second consecutive win over the 49ers. Both expressed a growing confidence in the team and know their.. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:30 Published 1 week ago

NFC West Preview Week 15: Can The Cardinals Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With Win Over Eagles?



CBS San Francisco sports anchor Dennis O'Donnell breaks down the matchups for the NFC West in Week 15. A battle of backup quarterbacks as the 49ers face the Cowboys. The Cardinals, holding on to the.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 04:32 Published 2 weeks ago