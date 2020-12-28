Diego Costa was an ‘animal’ loved by Jose Mourinho who twice led Chelsea to title glory – will Atletico striker return to Premier League on free transfer?
Monday, 28 December 2020 () It’s quite staggering, really, that Diego Costa never received a single red card during any of his 89 Premier League appearances for Chelsea. He did get sent off in the FA Cup for confronting Everton’s Gareth Barry, but given the Spaniard literally never stopped fighting the opposition, his disciplinary record in England was actually rather […]