Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Diego Costa was an ‘animal’ loved by Jose Mourinho who twice led Chelsea to title glory – will Atletico striker return to Premier League on free transfer?

talkSPORT Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
It’s quite staggering, really, that Diego Costa never received a single red card during any of his 89 Premier League appearances for Chelsea. He did get sent off in the FA Cup for confronting Everton’s Gareth Barry, but given the Spaniard literally never stopped fighting the opposition, his disciplinary record in England was actually rather […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Frustrated Jose criticises Spurs cutting edge

Frustrated Jose criticises Spurs cutting edge 00:43

 Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho could not hide his frustration that his side did not produce more of an attacking threat in their 1-1 Premier League draw against Wolves.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The next week is crucial for Arsenal's season, says Arteta [Video]

The next week is crucial for Arsenal's season, says Arteta

Arsenal and Chelsea prepare for their Premier League match on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:24Published
Match preview: Arsenal v Chelsea [Video]

Match preview: Arsenal v Chelsea

An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between Arsenal andChelsea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Mourinho praises Vardy and Rodgers ahead of Leicester meeting [Video]

Mourinho praises Vardy and Rodgers ahead of Leicester meeting

Chelsea boss Mourinho praises Leicester's Vardy and Rodgers

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:25Published