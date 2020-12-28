Global  
 

Wijnaldum undecided at Liverpool

SoccerNews.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
According to a recent report from The Guardian, Georginio Wijnaldum has asked Liverpool for more time to decide over his future. He has supposedly been offered a new contract that would see him remain at the club for a few more years with his current deal running until the end of the current season. Wijnaldum […]
